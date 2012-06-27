Homeowners and Businesses Want Corian Surfaces from UniqueFabrications.co.uk for Their Renovation Projects

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2012 -- When homeowners decide to start renovation projects, they must make a lot of different decisions. One of the biggest decisions that they will face is the choice of countertop materials.



These materials not only play a large role in the decoration aspect of renovation, they also impact the everyday practicality of the renovated rooms. If a surface is beautiful but not durable, this will have a negative impact on the homeowner’s usage of the counter. For this reason, homeowners are seeking out materials for surfaces that are both attractive and durable. One material that fits these criteria is called Corian.



A website called UniqueFabrications.co.uk explains why Corian is becoming so popular: “A dream material for designers, translucent Corian can be lit from behind while bright coloured Corian makes any room pop. The versatility of Corian means it can be used anywhere in your home, but it is most commonly found in bathrooms, kitchens and utility rooms. Corian worktops are easy to clean, hygienic and tough.”



Corian was invented in the 1960s, and it is still used for a variety of applications. By visiting UniqueFabrications.co.uk, homeowners can read all about using Corian for surfaces in bathrooms, kitchens, utility rooms and any other rooms in their houses. Businesses and industrial professionals will find information about using this material to create Corian worktops.



Visitors to the website will see high-quality images of projects completed using Corian, allowing them to witness this versatile material in action. Architects may also be interested in viewing the website’s photo library, which illustrates inventive architectural elements like column casings, water features and interior cladding achieved by using Corian.



At UniqueFabrications.co.uk, visitors can also find out how to get access to Corian products through the skilled craftsmen who work for the team. The services available include fabrication, domestic work and commercial and architectural work. Past commercial projects have included clients as diverse as schools, restaurants offices and restaurants.



This website therefore allows homeowners, businesses and various other potential clients to discover the versatile surface material known as Corian. They can also find out how they can use Corian for their next projects.



For more information, please visit: http://www.uniquefabrications.co.uk/