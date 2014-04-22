Homeowners Choose LED Lighting Products for Four Special Reasons

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- Today, the first-time buyer is overwhelmed by the different types of LED lighting products available in the market. At the very outset, some of the most commonly used and available types are the LED street lights, LED flood lights and the LED explosion lights. There are many more sub categories even under this. While it is a better choice over the other forms of lighting, it is also important to keep in mind the fact that not all LED lights are manufactured the same. Quality also matters.



The body of this type of lighting is very small and compact, making it a very convenient alternative. It is manufactured using fine chips which are encapsulated in a transparent epoxy. This packaging makes it very lightweight and small to handle. It has helped people and the manufacturers to save a lot of materials in making it and space while storing it. The most dominant reason why most of the people all over the world use and promote the use of the LED lights is because of the fact that the level of energy consumption is very low. The LED street light in particular, which is solar operated, uses not even a 0.1 per cent of the solar energy in a single day. These lights while consuming very less energy can also last longer than the average solar lighting. Most places with a cold and cloudy climate use the solar LED street lights because it can continue to give light for days even without a single day of sunshine.



Under normal circumstances, the LED lights operate under a minimum voltage of 2 to 3.6V. The operating current needed is also equally minimal, ranging between a minimum of 0.02 to 0.03A. With such a level of ridiculously low power consumption, homeowners do not need to worry about their electricity bill. For more information please go to http://www.savebright.com/



About Save Bright

Save Bright is the website that offers different types of LED lighting available in the market. It also offers knowledgeable information about the uses of LED Lighting for optimal benefits for the customers.



Media Contact

Savebright

San Francisco, California

http://savebright.com/