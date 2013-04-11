Homeowners Insurance Geek Helps People Get the Best Coverage to Protect Their Property and Assets

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2013 -- While owning a home has its advantages, it can also involve its fair share of stresses. For example, deciding on the right insurance to protect the property is one of them. Far too often, people overpay for coverage, because they don’t know what their options are, or don’t understand what they really need to adequately protect their assets.



Homeowners Insurance Geek is a website that is devoted to helping change the confusion that people often have about their policies. In addition to allowing visitors to compare homeowners insurance quotes, the website features a newly-launched article stream that answers many of the common questions people have about the industry, as well as pointing out facts that homeowners do not typically realize.



For example, as a newly-posted article on the website, www.homeownersinsurancegeek.com, explained, a variety of things are not automatically covered by most insurance companies. These include damage caused to assets by pets, food that spoils due to the refrigerator or freezer losing power, and squirrels that cause damage to the attic or other portions of the home.



“Understanding what is and is not covered by homeowners insurance can be a real timesaver when you are faced with the unexpected that life seems to throw at us. Let us help you make sense of this particular coverage and the specifics that it covers,” the article noted.



As a resource guide, the site also describes the different homeowners insurance coverage types in straightforward language that will allow people to choose the type of plan that’s best for them. The site also contains helpful tips and advice meant to save people money on their policies. For example, a newly-posted article advises buyers not to pay to insure the land their home sits on, since it is not at risk for fire, theft or other perils. Paying to include this land in the policy is a waste of money and coverage.



As visitors to homeownersinsurancegeek.com quickly find out, spending even a short amount of time on the website can help save them a substantial amount of money on insuring their home.



About Homeowners Insurance Geek

Homeowners Insurance Geek is an online resource to help people save money on their insurance coverage. Visitors to the site can learn about the different types of property liability plans and educate themselves on industry terminology through easy-to-read articles and tutorials. They can also quickly compare insurance quotes from the top liability vendors in their area. Homeowners Insurance Geek ensures homeowners get the most coverage for the least amount of money. For more information, please visit: http://www.homeownersinsurancegeek.com