Major Players in This Report Include,

State Farm (United States), Allstate (United States), Allianz SE (Germany), Liberty Mutual (United States), Chubb Limited (Switzerland), PICC (China), USAA (United States), Farmers Insurance Group (United States), The Travelers Companies, Inc. (United States), PingAn Insurance (China)



Homeowners insurance is a form of property insurance that shelters losses and damages to an individual's house and to assets in the home. It also offers liability coverage against accidents in the home or on the property. The policy typically covers interior damage, exterior damage, loss or damage of personal assets, and injury that ascends while on the property. Every homeowners insurance policy has a liability limit, which defines the amount of coverage the insured has should an unfortunate incident occur. Homeowners insurance is diverse from a home warranty and mortgage insurance.



Market Trend:

Digitization of Processes and Personalization of Premiums



Market Drivers:

Reduces Future Financial Worries

Rising Insured Losses due to Environmental Damages



Challenges:

Insurance Industry Suffers From Image Problem



Opportunities:

High Potential Growth Offered by Developing Region



The Homeowners Insurance market study is being classified by Type (Basic Form, Broad Form, Special Form, Tenant's Form, Comprehensive Form), Providers (Independent Advisers, Affiliated Agents, Direct Response, Online, Others), End User (Enterprise, Personal)



