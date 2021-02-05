Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2021 -- A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title Global Homeowners Insurance Market Insights, Forecast to 2025.This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Global Homeowners Insurance Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market. The study covers emerging player's data, including competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers.



Major Players in Market are:

State Farm (United States), Allstate (United States), Allianz SE (Germany), Liberty Mutual (United States), Chubb Limited (Switzerland), PICC (China), USAA (United States), Farmers Insurance Group (United States), The Travelers Companies, Inc. (United States) and PingAn Insurance (China)



What is Homeowners Insurance?

Homeowners insurance is a form of property insurance that shelters losses and damages to an individual's house and to assets in the home. It also offers liability coverage against accidents in the home or on the property. The policy typically covers interior damage, exterior damage, loss or damage of personal assets, and injury that ascends while on the property. Every homeowners insurance policy has a liability limit, which defines the amount of coverage the insured has should an unfortunate incident occur. Homeowners insurance is diverse from a home warranty and mortgage insurance.



Homeowners Insurance Market Segmentation and Market Data Breakdown:

Type (Basic Form, Broad Form, Special Form, Tenant's Form, Comprehensive Form), Providers (Independent Advisers, Affiliated Agents, Direct Response, Online, Others), End User (Enterprise, Personal)



Market Drivers

- Rising Insured Losses due to Environmental Damages

- Reduces Future Financial Worries



Market Trend

- Digitization of Processes and Personalization of Premiums



Restraints

- Lack of Awareness from the Underdeveloped Regions



Opportunities

- High Potential Growth Offered by Developing Region



Challenges

- Insurance Industry Suffers From Image Problem



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Data Sources & Methodology



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Homeowners Insurance Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



