San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2013 -- Acne is a problem for millions of people around the world. Some people only suffer from acne during their teenage years, while others suffer from acne well into adulthood, or during pregnancy. Those who suffer from acne may not feel like leaving the house to search for skin care products, which is why many are left searching the internet for acne cures online.



Acne treatment website HomeRemediesForAcneHQ.net wants to help acne sufferers discretely solve their problems. At HomeRemediesForAcneHQ.net, visitors will learn how simple foods and skin care product ingredients can quickly clear up skin. The website features guides on the best at-home methods of skin care as well as detailed reviews of some of the best skin care products available today.



At the website’s homepage, visitors will discover a simple list entitled, “The 5 Best Home Remedies for Acne.” That list of remedies includes:



1) Green tea

2) Aloe vera

3) Sage extract

4) Salicylic acid

5) Benzoyl peroxide



Despite the complex names of some of these ingredients, they’re generically easy to find. Many acne treatment lotions include salicylic acid and benzoyl peroxide, for example, and some people already apply aloe vera or sage extract to reduce inflammation on the skin.



As a spokesperson for HomeRemediesForAcneHQ.net explains, one of the most frustrating parts of skin care is that everybody’s skin is different:



“When researching skin care online, it’s easy to find plenty of miracle products that people have used to clear up their skin. Unfortunately, the miraculous product that worked for one person may not work for another. This leaves people feeling frustrated and discouraged. Our goal is to show acne sufferers that effective treatments are out there.”



The website features specific sections dedicated to different types of acne, including back acne and forehead acne. Meanwhile, the site also includes a detailed review of “Exposed Skin Care”, an acne treatment system that is guaranteed to clear skin problems in 30 days. The website’s spokesperson explains why Exposed Skin Care is the site’s top pick:



“We genuinely love Exposed Skin Care and its lineup of effective acne treatment products. Exposed Skin Care is our top pick due to its ability to quickly heal skin as well as its clinical strength and strong user reviews. We encourage our visitors to read Exposed Skin Care reviews and try out the product if they’d have mixed success with other acne treatment methods.”



Whether clearing up a lifelong acne problem or wanting to read reviews for popular skin care brands, HomeRemediesForAcneHQ.net aims to be the first website internet users visit when searching for acne remedies online.



About HomeRemediesForAcneHQ.net

HomeRemediesForAcneHQ.net is an acne remedy information site which lists some of the best at-home methods of acne treatment. The site also reviews specific acne treatment products. For more information, please visit: http://homeremediesforacnehq.net