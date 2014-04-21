Homes by Vanderbuilt Becomes Energy Star Approved

Sanford, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- Homes by Vanderbuilt, a modular home company, is excited to announce that they are now an energy star approved company.



“If you know anything about our company, we've stressed energy star usage in all of our products for awhile,” says Homes by Vanderbuilt Owner and President Tom Van De Reit. “This is however, the first time that we’ve actually reached out to the Energy Star team to get approved by them.”



The Energy Star program is a government-backed program that helps people save the environment using energy-efficient products and practices.



“Being an energy star rated company not only means that you are saving the environment but that you are saving money in your own pocket in the long run, which is something that we are all about.”



About Homes by Vanderbuilt

Homes by Vanderbuilt is an A+ rated modular home company that specializes in building modular homes throughout the Carolinas'. Serving North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia, Homes by Vanderbuilt can build homes both big and small throughout the country. For more information about them please call 1-800-537-2448 or visit them online at http://www.xtremegreenhomes.com/.