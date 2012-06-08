Homes by Vanderbuilt Releases New Barrier-Free Home Model

Sanford, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/08/2012 -- With over ten thousand baby boomers retiring daily, there is a rise in need for handicap accessible housing. Things like wider hallways, accessible bath, 36” doors and easy access utility areas go a long way in helping an older population live independently more comfortably. Homes by Vanderbuilt has just released "The Grand Vista" which is the first barrier free modular home in the industry.



Barrier free homes are designed with wider hallways, an accessible bath with a barrier free shower. Both the kitchen and the bath sinks are designed with roll under sinks. 36” interior and exterior doors are standard on the barrier free models.



A five foot radius turn around space in the kitchen. Full roll up access to the washer and dryer is standard. Appliances are placed at easy to reach heights. Countertop height is adaptable to special needs. At least one exterior door features a low threshold entry. The floor plans are designed for a rear entry ramp so the front elevation is not affected.



Additional features of a Homes by Vanderbuilt barrier free home include: electrical receptacles raised and switches lowered, rocker type light switches, large print digital thermostat, lever door handles, automatic doors, side entry tub, higher commode with grab bars, and hallway grab bars.



The “Grand Vista” barrier free model is now in display along with 30 other modular models at the Homes by Vanderbuilt display center in Sanford, NC.



About Homes by Vanderbuilt

Homes by Vanderbuilt is a modular home builder for North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia. Learn more about Homes by Vanderbuilt by visiting http://www.homes-by-vanderbuilt.com or stop by their showroom in Sanford, North Carolina.