Sanford, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2012 -- Homes by Vanderbuilt, a modular home company that serves North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia is excited to announce that it’s partnering with the Susan B. Kolman Foundation and their Triangle Race for the Cure fundraiser.



“I’m excited to be partnering with the Susan G. Komen Foundation. There are hundreds of people around the world that suffer from cancer every day, and I look forward to doing my part, in helping those in need,” says Tom Van de Riet, owner of Homes by Vanderbuilt. We’re also excited to announce that we will be doing a 4 to 1 match, until our goal is reached.”



Vanderbuilt Homes is looking to raise $5,000 this Spring before the NC Triangle Race for the cure event and they will match $5 to every $1 raised. CHANGE TO: Vanderbuilt Homes is looking to raise $5,000 this Spring before the NC Triangle Race for the cure event and they will match $4 to every $1 raised.



“We understand that some people can’t run or just aren’t located in the Triangle area, but they do want to help, which is why we choose to create a donation page.”



Susan G. Komen foundation will be accepting donations until July 9th. To make a donation to the Susan G Komen race for the cure please visit http://nctriangle.info-komen.org/site/TR?px=12784593&fr_id=2502&pg=personal.



About Homes by Vanderbuilt:

Homes by Vanderbuilt is an A+ accredited business that serves North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia. Find out more information about them at: www.homes-by-vanderbuilt.com.