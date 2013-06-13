Homes for Sale by Coldwell Banker in Tallahassee Marketed by Top Agents

Tallahassee, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2013 -- Coldwell Banker announces top April real estate agents marketing and selling homes for sale Tallahassee. As top performers in their office and top performers in their region, Coldwell Banker’s top April agents boast some of the best sales numbers in Tallahassee.



Virginia Glass is named as the top producer for April. Glass has over 40 years in the real estate industry, much of which has seen her in the top 1 percent of production for the Tallahassee Board of Realtors. She attributes her lasting success to fulfilling her business motto, “I learned a long time ago that real estate is not about selling houses, but about meeting people's needs and doing what I enjoy most... "Turning Dreams into Addresses".



April’s top lister knows how to market homes for sale in Tallahassee. Chris Cicatello, SRES is also a member of the elite top 1percent club and her credentials include top 1percent Presidential Elite for Coldwell Banker nationally and top 1percent residential sales award for the Tallahassee Board of Realtors in 2010 and 2011. Cicatello is one of two primary Fannie Mae agents for Tallahassee and surrounding areas. She also specializes in horse properties and land only purchases.



April’s top sales for Coldwell Banker Tallahassee was awarded to Priscilla Tharpe, LLC. With a varied experience in real estate in Tallahassee, Tharpe says she is dedicated to advising her clients with honesty. “I strive to provide the highest quality of service to all my clients while making each transaction as profitable, professional, and stress-free as possible. I understand the importance of professional ethics, integrity and continued education,” she says. This is not her first time at the top. Her credentials include several awards for top sales over the past 13 years.



Finally, Coldwell Banker awarded its top team players the Jacobs-Williamson Real Estate Team as the top sales and producing team for April. Scott Williamson and husband and wife JoAnn and Tom Jacobs make up this team. This is not their first time in the winner’s circle. They have received top honors with the Tallahassee Board of Realtors for sales and production for 10 consecutive years. With over 25 years combined real estate experience they share their expertise with sellers and buyers of homes in Tallahassee.



More About Coldwell Banker Tallahassee

Coldwell Banker Hartung and Noblin, Inc. Realtors opened its offices in 1979 and became an affiliate of Coldwell Banker in 1981. It continues to be a trusted resource for residential and commercial real estate in Tallahassee and the surrounding counties. For more information, visit http://coldwellbankertallahassee.com/.