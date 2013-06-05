Homes for Sale in Erlanger KY Expert RE/MAX Shares Ohio Housing Market Trend Reports

Erlanger, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2013 -- Across the United States, the housing market is showing signs of a comeback due to the stabilizing economy. The statistics may not be close to what they were before the recession, but many real estate agents are describing buyers and sellers as hopeful and optimistic.



For the past 40 years, RE/MAX has provided the world with expert real estate services. RE/MAX Regional Services, a division of the company started by Howard McPherson in 1978, also works to provide support to the real estate franchise’s brokers, agents, and offices in order to help home buyers achieve their goals. RE/MAX Regional Services aids over 4,000 agents and almost 300 offices in Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee, Southern Ohio, and Michigan, ensuring that all employees have access to the latest technology, training, and information.



Recently, RE/MAX of Southern Ohio released an update regarding the market trend reports for Cincinnati real estate and other surrounding areas.



According to the RE/MAX National Housing Report, which was just released on May 15, 2013, the overall trend dictates that the number of houses for sale is shrinking. This is a strong indicator that home prices will soon increase.



However, according to RE/MAX of Southern Ohio, not all markets are the same. New statistics show that even though home sales in the Cincinnati area decreased by 12 percent and home sales in the Northern Kentucky region were reduced by six percent, the average sales price experienced a decline as well.



“With sales price and the amount of homes for sale decreasing, we have a mixed buyer’s and seller’s market,” stated RE/MAX of Southern Ohio’s update. “Every market is local.”



Individuals interested in learning more about homes for sale in Erlanger KY and homes for sale in Alexandria KY can visit the company’s website for more information.



About RE/MAX of Southern Ohio

RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, two real estate agents that set out to change the status quo. Five years later, Howard McPherson opened the first RE/MAX Regional Services in Georgia and went on to acquire franchise rights for the state and four other regions: Kentucky, Tennessee, Southern Ohio, and Southeastern Michigan. Today, RE/MAX Regional Services provides outstanding support to RE/MAX brokers, agents, and offices by ensuring that each has the best technology, the most advanced training, and the highest level of expertise to help homebuyers and sellers achieve their goals. For more information, please visit http://www.remax-ohio.com/erlanger-ky-homes-for-sale.aspx