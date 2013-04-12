Homes for Sale in Louisville KY Are Available from Top-Producing Real Estate Team at RE/MAX

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2013 -- RE/MAX Properties East, the Kentucky firm many consider the go-to when looking at homes for sale in Louisville KY, just got even better. The thriving office owned by Harrell Tague, recently attracted the talented Joe Hayden Real Estate Team of nine agents and three office support professionals from competing firm, Keller Williams. Hayden’s number one producing team sold more than $28M in real estate in the Greater Louisville, KY area over the past 12 months, a solid testament to its strength and standing in the market.



Real estate professionals of this caliber have their pick of firms to align with. RE/MAX Properties East’s stellar reputation was no doubt a factor in the Hayden team’s decision to switch. The office is known for its extensive experience and for vigorously marketing homes to maximize exposure for clients. The team’s move to RE/MAX is good news on all sides. Excited about the future marketing homes for sale in Lexington KY and the surrounding area with RE/MAX, real estate authority Hayden said, “The team is looking forward to working with the professionals at RE/MAX. The well-known brand and local leadership made it a perfect fit.”



Franchise owner Tague is proud of the office’s achievements selling the real estate Louisville KY residents call home for the past 20 years. The branch is also known as the best source of homes for sale in Bowling Green KY. RE/MAX of Kentucky recognized it as a 2012 Showcase Office for its achievements in growth, average earned commissions and overall agent productivity. Tague who is confident about the new additions, looks forward to the value they’ll bring to the already prospering office. “Joe and his team are very well-known and respected throughout Louisville. Everyone knows him and his team’s dedication to the utmost ethical business practices,” he said.



About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Properties East is part of the RE/MAX Regional Services network. RE/MAX was founded in Denver in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger. In 1978, the first franchised RE/MAX Regional office was opened in Georgia. Today, RE/MAX Regional Services (RRS), provides outstanding support to close to 4,000 agents in nearly 300 offices in Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee, Southern Ohio and Southeastern Michigan. RRS ensures its real estate professionals are leaders in technology, training and expertise, to best serve the homebuyers and sellers in their communities. For more information visit: http://www.remax-kentucky.com