Homes for Sale in Nashville TN Have Award Winning RE/MAX Specialists Marketing Their Home

Memphis, TN -- 04/11/2013 -- More than 120 RE/MAX professionals were recognized as the top talent for the Tennessee region at a recent award ceremony at the Foundry in Knoxville, Tennessee. Many homes for sale in Nashville TN now have some of REMAX real estate's top performers and lifetime achievers working to sell the properties.



Among the awards received, RE/MAX Choice Properties in Hendersonville, TN was awarded the prestigious Shining Star from Children’s Miracle Network. “RE/MAX agents are passionate about the communities in which they live and work, and are proud to have raised more than $100 million for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, Susan G. Komen for the Cure® and other charities,” an article said on the RE/MAX website.



RE/MAX Regional Services, which includes Tennessee offices, ensures they have the best technology, the most advanced training, and the highest level of expertise to help homebuyers and sellers achieve their goals whether those offices are representing the Nashville area, homes for sale in Knoxville TN or homes for sale in Memphis TN or any other location in the region.



Among this year’s top award recipients were associate Terri Rutherford of RE/MAX Fine Homes who earned The No.1 Top Individual for achieving the highest sales throughout Tennessee. The top performing team was the Gary Ashton Team out of Brentwood, TN. The No. 1 Top Team is recognized for achieving the highest combined sales throughout Tennessee.



Agents selling Nashville TN real estate are proud of their track record. “Our Agents know the local markets—from Nashville to Knoxville—better than anyone,” according to the Tennessee RE/MAX website. Buyers and sellers looking for homes in Tennessee will find a list of agents per city as well as over 20,000 listings on the My Home Finder service on the RE/MAX Tennessee website.



About RE/MAX of Tennessee

RE/MAX was founded in Denver in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger. In 1978, the first franchised RE/MAX Regional office was opened in Georgia. Today, RE/MAX Regional Services (RRS), provides outstanding support to close to 4,000 agents in nearly 300 offices in Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee, Southern Ohio and Southeastern Michigan. RE/MAX of Tennessee services listings in Nashville, Knoxville, Memphis, Chattanooga, Tri-Cities, and other favorite locations. With offices in 80 countries and the most productive sales force in the industry, RE/MAX sells more real estate than any franchise company in the world. For more information visit http://www.remax-tennessee.com.