Homes of Promise Presents Izzy's Place for Alcohol Abuse Victims

La Verne, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- Homes of Promise, a non-profit organization specializing in providing a safe environment, fellowship, and accountability to those who are committed to recovery from drug and alcohol abuse, presents its first sober living home located in the city of La Verne, Izzy’s Place which can be the first stop after completing alcohol detox and rehab programs.



Founded in 1917 and registered on the local historical registry, Izzy’s House features an Edwardian style home that is surrounded by a garden, fruit trees, and a fountain pond. It is a beautiful, peaceful, and sober home that is ideal to accommodate alcohol abuse victims after they have completed their alcohol detox program from Homes of Promise.



“Our home is exactly what you need after alcohol detox; a safe, sober and peaceful place to live,” the organization head shares. “Our house rules require residents to work, do chores and maintain productive lives while living with us. This is how we achieve a harmonious home and a more successful program. Residents also attend 12-step meetings and weekly Bible or recovery study, which we call Friday Night Light.”



“When you reside at Izzy’s House, you are never at a loss for companionship, accountability and fellowship. Our program is based on Celebrate Recovery, a successful Christian 12-step program that has helped countless people on the journey back from drug addiction, hurts, habits and hang-ups. After completing alcohol detox or treatment, this program can be an incredible foundation for a lifetime of sobriety. We also maintain accountability by asking our residents to obtain a sober friend and mentor/sponsor, and by performing regular drug and alcohol testing of all guests,” he adds.



In addition to a beautiful place to live, Izzy’s place features home amenities that residents can enjoy during their free time, such as wi-fi access, a house computer, Fios TV, and a large kitchen for guests to prepare their meals. The house is also designed with six bedrooms and three baths, in addition to spacious common areas for everyone to gather and perform recovery programs and activities.



About Homes of Promise

Homes of Promise provides homes and treatment programs to support their guests’ new recovery efforts and to encourage them to live a healthier and more productive lifestyle. It offers an environment that thrives on structure, accountability and responsibility, while also incorporating a compassionate, caring and highly professional staff. For more information, visit http://www.homesofpromise.org.