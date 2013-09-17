Homes Person 2 Person.com Launches Ground Breaking Virtual Real Estate Marketplace

Sioux Falls, SD -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- Homes Person 2 Person.com is launching their brand new online real estate marketplace August, 16th 2013. This one of a kind online community will save users time, hassle and money by empowering them to take control over their real estate transactions. Homes Person 2 Person.com connects buyers, sellers, renters and landlords like Facebook networks friends, and Ebay connects millions of buyers and sellers. This is literally the dawning of a new era in real estate, and we’re excited to be here at the forefront!



Homes Person 2 Person.com is a hub for people looking to sell or buy property without wasting tens of thousands of dollars on agents. Sellers can easily list their property, get contract templates, statistics and information on their local markets or simply educate themselves on the “For Sale by Owner” process. Buyers can easily search for and find properties that fit their requirements without having to worry about dealing with agents and paying hefty commissions.



Even with an improving real estate market, some consumers are looking to rent instead of buy; Homes Person 2 Person.com has them covered as well! Our marketplace allows landlords and renters to find each other cheaply and easily without having to deal with middle men from agencies, publications or word of mouth advertising.



“Homes Person 2 Person.com is THE online destination for people interested in selling or renting residential, commercial properties. Whether you want to receive a wealth of education, find local resources, listings or interact with our community, this site is for you,” says company spokesman Jamec Blue



Too many people think that just because you don’t have an agent, you’re completely alone in the real estate process. This is just not true! Homes Person 2 Person.com not only brings together buyers and sellers but we also have an extensive network of industry leaders to assist you. We can provide you with goods and services like yard signs, lock boxes, contracts, flat fee MLS listings and much more!



Visit Homesperson2person.com now and take back the power during your next real estate sale or purchase!



About Homes Person 2 Person

Homes Person 2 Person.com was founded in 1991 to empower homeowners to take control when selling their house. The website attracts millions of consumers looking to sell or buy real estate without spending tens of thousands of dollars in commission to agents. Users can also find or list a property to rent as well as discover a wealth of real estate information like contract templates, calculators and data on cities and neighborhoods.



Contact

Jamec Blue, Media Relations

contact-us@homesperson2person.com

http://www.homesperson2person.com/