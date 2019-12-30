Homeschooled Students and Parents of NFC Academy Stand Up for the Real-World Challenges

Tallahassee, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/30/2019 -- There have often been debates over whether homeschooled children are capable of standing up to the challenges of the real-world. Homeschooling from the NFC Academy concentrates not only on academic success but on succeeding as an individual. As such, it offers many flexible options for parents and students to meet everyday challenges while developing a love for education. By providing the best Christian homeschool programs online, their student-centered curriculum is designed to bring success to each student. By incorporating flexibility into a college preparatory program, the Academy allows students to focus on both their academics and other activities as well.



Students are not bound by limited interactions that are commonplace in mainstream schools. The Academy allows students to study in a real-world environment and converse with adults and peers alike. The subjects and activities are unique and help in the development of life skills. Homeschooling from the NFC Academy is indeed appealing because it enables students to explore all their favorite topics at a very comfortable pace. It is a curriculum that is truly guided by the child's interest.



Speaking at a recent educational event, the administrator for the Academy said, "We believe in instilling ethical educational values from a young age. As such, we offer Christian homeschooling programs from kindergarten to high school. From brightly illustrated, engaging books for youngsters to courses accredited by the NCAA for high schoolers, our programs thoroughly prepare students for their next step into college. All academic records are maintained, and parents can be the teachers up to grade seven or select NFC Academy starting in the third grade in the online program. We also provide daily lesson plans that help students and parents to schedule their activities with ease. Our fully accredited program and dual enrollment programs in high school make every student college-ready and life-ready."



The Academy recognizes the importance to parental involvement and hence has dedicated parent portals for monitoring students' progress. Such passionate participation from family members delivers a well-rounded experience to students. The Academy's programs make the students independent and capable of making sound judgments about their future. These programs guide students on working towards their goals and enhancing their skills for excelling in the real-world.



The NFC Academy offers excellent support at every step of homeschooling success. From online libraries to parent resources, the Academy offers a host of practical tools for satisfying the learning appetite. They help students in developing critical thinking skills, pursue further research, or fulfill their assignment needs. The Academy puts all questions of excellence at rest with an accredited program. Indeed, NFC Academy is the one place that allows students to excel while preparing for their next steps.



About NFC Academy

The NFC Academy is a leading online homeschooling option that embodies a biblical worldview in distance education. It offers the best online homeschool programs that are designed to be personal and embraces innovative educational solutions. The Academy was founded in response to a greater need for educational freedom and having a trusted educational partner.



Address:

NFC Academy

3000 N Meridian Road

Tallahassee, FL 32312

Phone: 888.407.6327. FAX: 850.386.7163