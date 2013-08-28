Digiarty Develops Must-Have Educational Software for All Homeschooling Parents

Chengdu, Sichuan -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- Digiarty Software, Inc. the global leading company in the industry of multimedia software has developed three must-have educational softwares to help homeschooling parents to teach their children more conveniently, smoothly and efficiently. The three homeschooling softwares are WinX DVD Ripper Platinum, WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe and WinX DVD Author.



Today more and more parents choose homeschooling as the way to educate their children. Many homeschooling parents are looking for effective tools to backup their education DVDs and merge their homeschooling videos together; however, it is not easy to find suitable ones. Fortunately, three useful DVD/video backup/converting home educating softwares developed by Digiarty can do the job perfectly for parents. They will assist parents in managing their educational media well and making their educating more efficiently.



1. WinX DVD Ripper Platinum – DVD Ripper Software for Homeschooling



WinX DVD Ripper Platinum is a fast DVD ripper that fully supports teaching at home. This educational software functions in copying education DVD to ISO image, MPEG2 file, ripping DVD to AVI, MP4, M4V, MOV, H.264, WMV, MTS/M2TS/TS, iPhone, iPad, Android, etc. It will assist homeschooling parents in ripping education DVDs to general videos accepted by PC and mobile devices for more convenient playback, and meanwhile preventing DVDs from loss or scratch. With this homeschooling software, parents can even extract audio from DVD for children to play it on MP3 player.



Head to the introduction page of WinX DVD Ripper Platinum: http://www.winxdvd.com/dvd-ripper-platinum/



2. WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe – Video Converter & Editor for Homeschooling



WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe is a powerful video software to organize all kinds of videos required for home education. It can help homeschooling parents to convert SD/HD education videos for playback on any prevailing mobile devices like iPad, New Nexus 7, Samsung Galaxy Note, and PSP; download education videos from YouTube, Dailymotion, Metacafe, Myspace and other online video websites; make video clips and cut black edges by trimming and cropping, and even merge multiple videos to create a new one.



3. WinX DVD Author – Free Create Personalized Education DVDs



WinX DVD Author is a totally free homeschooling software for DVD burning and creating that supports burning any videos to DVDs at home. This free home teaching software can convert AVI, MP4, MKV, M2TS, FLV, MOV, RMVB, MPEG, etc. to DVD; add any favorite audios and pictures to videos as background music and images; download YouTube videos and burn own created videos or website videos.



Teaching children at home with the softwares can become more convenient, smooth and efficient. Learn more about the education software at http://www.winxdvd.com/resource/must-have-software-for-homeschooling-educational.htm