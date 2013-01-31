HomeSecurityCompanies.net Updates Its Top 5 Home Security Systems List, Protect America Leads Again

Elkhart, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2013 -- Home Security Companies Inc, a company dedicated in reviewing various home security systems, has recently updated its famous Top 5 list. Home security system provider Protect America has again gained the top spot with a far superior rating than others. The company also provides home security tips, information on various home security system types and latest news on home security around the country.



The company stated that many of their visitors were surprised that home security systems are actually cheap and are easily available. The company further informed due to latest technological advances home security systems can be manufactured at much lower cost which in turn lowers the retail value. Many home security system providers are offering free equipment and installation hence customers only have to pay monthly bills. According to the company’s site, Protect America has one of the lowest monthly costs with packages starting from $19.99 a month.



Home Security Companies also informed that installing a home security system not only ensures safety of the family but can also significantly reduce homeowners insurance cost. The company further added that installing a simple home security system can save up to thousands on homeowners insurance; however it is best to first contact the insurance provider and clarify what type of home security system is required to avail the discount.



Other home security system providers in the Top 5 list published on the site, HomeSecurityCompanies.net, are LifeShield Security, ADT, FrontPoint Security and Vivint. The ranking of the home security system providers is based on customer rating out of 10. The company stated that even though Protect America by far leads the pack, customers are suggested to go through features of each home security system provider as they all differ and the best system is one that meets the personal requirements.



About Home Security Companies Inc

Home Security Companies Inc is one of the leading companies in providing home security system reviews. Through their online platform, http://homesecuritycompanies.net/, the company publishes reviews on latest home security systems and also ranks the top 5 home security system providers. The company is known for its in-depth reviews and home security news.



For more information about home security systems, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of homesecuritycompanies.net, please call at (219) 779-7275 or email at shayne@homesecuritycompanies.net.