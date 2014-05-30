Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Homeshopping in Colombia", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Growth in 2013 was lower in relation to the review period. Homeshopping continues to face barriers, such as the bad reputation of so-called "miracle" products and a lack of trust among consumers in the quality of products offered. Furthermore, competition from other channels, such as the internet, where consumers can have more information about the features of the items in which they are interested and access to a broader range of brands, is posing challenges to the channel.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Homeshopping industry in Colombia with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
If you're in the Homeshopping industry in Colombia, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Homeshopping in Colombia market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed market shares for international and locally-based retailers
- Historic values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- Who are the leading retailers in Colombia?
- What products continue to sell well through the homeshopping channel?
- How is the homeshopping channel being affected by the growth of internet retailing?
Reasons to Get this Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Inform your marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions
Product coverage: Apparel and Footwear Homeshopping, Beauty and Personal Care Homeshopping, Consumer Appliances Homeshopping, Consumer Electronics and Video Games Hardware Homeshopping, Consumer Healthcare Homeshopping, Food and Drink Homeshopping, Home Care Homeshopping, Home Improvement and Gardening Homeshopping, Housewares and Home Furnishings Homeshopping, Media Products Homeshopping, Other Homeshopping, Traditional Toys and Games Homeshopping.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
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