Homeshopping in India - New Report Available

Fast Market Research recommends "Homeshopping in India" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- Personal accessories and eyewear witnessed strong growth in sales through homeshopping. It grew by 41% in 2012 to reach Rs1.3 billion. Sale of bags and luggage witnessed strong growth in 2012 due to the low prices offered by the homeshopping companies. The comfort of shopping for these products without actually visiting a store and low prices were the attractions. Toys and games also witnessed strong growth through home shopping of 39%.
Euromonitor International's Homeshopping in India report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Apparel Homeshopping, Beauty and Personal Care Homeshopping, Consumer Appliances Homeshopping, Consumer Electronics and Video Games Hardware Homeshopping, Consumer Healthcare Homeshopping, Food and Drink Homeshopping, Furniture and Homewares Homeshopping, Home Care Homeshopping, Home Improvement and Gardening Homeshopping, Media Products Homeshopping, Other Homeshopping, Toys and Games Homeshopping.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Homeshopping market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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