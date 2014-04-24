New Retailing market report from Euromonitor International: "Homeshopping in Poland"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Homeshopping experienced intensified competition from other retailing formats, basically store-based non-grocery retailing as well as internet retailing. Nonetheless, the channel continued to prove popular amongst residents of smaller cities and rural areas, which are far from being saturated with various non-grocery chains. In addition, fewer consumers living in those locations have internet access; therefore they are less able to shop online. All of these translate into sustained interest in...
Euromonitor International's Homeshopping in Poland report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Apparel and Footwear Homeshopping, Beauty and Personal Care Homeshopping, Consumer Appliances Homeshopping, Consumer Electronics and Video Games Hardware Homeshopping, Consumer Healthcare Homeshopping, Food and Drink Homeshopping, Home Care Homeshopping, Home Improvement and Gardening Homeshopping, Housewares and Home Furnishings Homeshopping, Media Products Homeshopping, Other Homeshopping, Traditional Toys and Games Homeshopping.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Homeshopping market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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