Hometown Contractors, Inc.-- Voted Best of the Bay 2013

Pensacola, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- Hometown Contractors, Inc. has taken the prestigious top spot for the second year in a row in the Pensacola News Journals “2013 Best of the Bay Readers’ Choice Awards”. As part of a contest, held annually by the Pensacola News Journal, Hometown Contractors, Inc. was voted for the best for the second year in a row.



Every year, the Pensacola News Journal holds it’s Best of the Bay contest. Readers can vote for their favorite option in over 100 different categories. Voting for the contest took place online via pnj.com/bestof and continued until the end of May.



One of numerous Sunroom contractors Pensacola and the surrounding area has to offer, Hometown Contractors, Inc. was selected as the "Best" of them all in the Patio Enclosure/ Sunroom category. Hometown Contractors, Inc. is a repeat winner of the Best of the Bay in the Patio Enclosure/Sunroom category as they were also voted Best of the Bay in the sunroom category in 2012.



Hometown Contractors, Inc., services the following counties in Northwest Florida; Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa and Walton. Specializing in the installation of replacement windows, vinyl siding, hurricane shutters, patio covers, screen rooms, sunrooms, patio enclosures and bathroom remodeling, Hometown Contractors, Inc., does not take customer satisfaction lightly. Providing its customers with post-installation surveys after the completion of each project, the feedback provided to the business constantly reflects high marks, quality work and an appreciation for the craftsmanship and customer service Hometown Contractors, Inc. has focused on since the company started in 2000.



Hometown Contractors, Inc. was invited to a private party, on Thursday, June 27, 2013 at Vinyl Music Hall in Pensacola, Fl put on by the Pensacola News Journal for all the Best of Bay Reader’s Choice Award winners. At the party, Hometown Contractors, Inc. received their award and had an opportunity to network with other Best of the Bay winners while enjoying free food and drinks.



As a state certified contractor that has been providing free written estimates, quality products and servicing Escambia and Santa Rosa for the last 14 years, Hometown Contractors, Inc. knows the importance of listening to customers and making sure they are satisfied upon the completion of their project. Homeowners know that Hometown Contractors, Inc. does not only build sunrooms or install windows, but Hometown also builds long lasting relationships with customers. With more than half of its business coming from repeat customers and referrals from satisfied customers, it is easy to see why voters chose Hometown Contractors, Inc. for the Pensacola News Journal 's "Best of the Bay”. The awards were well-deserved and earned.



On the long list of services the company provides, customers can find solutions for windows, doors, hurricane protection, siding, sunrooms, patio enclosures, tub to shower conversions, walk-in showers and walk-in tubs.



The company's website allows a homeowner to send in an inquiry for a free No-Obligation written estimate, view satisfied customer testimonials and also take advantage of internet discounts. Hometown Contractors invites its customers to research them with the Better Business Bureau as they should any company they are considering for a project on their home.



About Hometown Contractors, Inc.

Hometown Contractors, Inc. has been providing their services for 14 years. With the idea of "Experience + Quality Materials + Professional Installation = Customer Satisfaction," Hometown Contractors, Inc. has built their company around customer satisfaction. They strive to build lasting relationships with their customers and provide excellent service.



Contact

4567 Pace Patriot Boulevard

Pace, Florida 32571

Phone:

1-866-420-2811

Escambia/Santa Rosa: 850-995-9947

Okaloosa/Walton: 850-863-7880

Email: info@hometowncontractorsinc.com

Fax: 850-995-1989

Website: http://www.hometowncontractorsinc.com