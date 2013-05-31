Hometown Contractors, Inc....Voted Finest on the Emerald Coast

Fort Walton Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2013 -- Hometown Contractors, Inc. has taken the prestigious top spot in two separate categories in Florida's reader's choice program, "Finest on the Emerald Coast." As part of a contest held annually, by the Northwest Florida Daily News, Hometown Contractors, Inc. has won in two categories by a margin of reader votes.



Every year, the Northwest Florida Daily News, a Fort Walton Beach newspaper, holds its Finest on the Emerald Coast contest. Readers can vote for their favorite option in over 160 different categories. Voting for the contest took place online via FinestOnTheEmeraldCoast.com and continued until mid-March.



One of numerous Sunroom contractors Fort Walton Beach and the surrounding area has to offer, Hometown Contractors, Inc. was selected as the “Finest” of them all in the sunroom category. Hometown Contractors, Inc. is a repeat winner of the Finest on the Emerald Coast in the sunroom category as they were also voted Finest on the Emerald Coast in the sunroom category in 2011.



Voters also had the opportunity to vote for the “Finest Builder/Contractor” in the area. Again, voters selected Hometown Contractors, Inc. as “Finest on the Emerald Coast” in the builder/contractor category.



Hometown Contractors, Inc., services the following counties in Northwest Florida; Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa and Walton. Specializing in the installation of replacement windows, vinyl siding, hurricane shutters, patio covers, screen rooms, sunrooms, patio enclosures and bathroom remodeling, Hometown Contractors, Inc., does not take customer satisfaction lightly. Providing its customers with post-installation surveys after the completion of each project, the feedback provided to the business constantly reflects high marks, quality work and an appreciation for the craftsmanship and customer service Hometown Contractors, Inc. has focused on since the company started in 2000.



In April, an event was held to honor the winners, giving them a chance to showcase their products and services. Tickets went on sale for the three and a half hour show, which took place at the HarborWalk Village in Destin. A silent auction was held at the event for attendees to cast their bids on different items. All proceeds went toward Newspapers In Education, a program seeking to use the daily newspaper as a tool for the benefit and learning habits of schools in the area.



Winners, Hometown Contractors, Inc. among them, elaborated on why they continue to receive such high regard from the citizens of Northwest Florida. As a state certified contractor that has been providing free written estimates, quality products and servicing Okaloosa and Walton Counties for the last 14 years, Hometown Contractors, Inc. knows the importance of listening to customers and making sure they are satisfied upon the completion of their project. Homeowners know that Hometown Contractors, Inc. does not only build sunrooms or install windows, but Hometown also builds long lasting relationships with customers. With more than half of its business coming from repeat customers and referrals from satisfied customers, it is easy to see why voters chose Hometown Contractors, Inc. for the Daily News's "Finest on the Emerald Coast". The awards were well-deserved and earned.



On the long list of services the company provides, customers can find solutions for windows, doors, hurricane protection, siding, sunrooms, patio enclosures, tub to shower conversions, walk-in showers and walk-in tubs.



The company's website allows a homeowner to send in an inquiry for a free No-Obligation written estimate, view satisfied customer testimonials and also take advantage of internet discounts. Hometown Contractors invites its customers to research them with the Better Business Bureau as they should any company they are considering for a project on their home.



About Hometown Contractors, Inc.

Hometown Contractors, Inc. has been providing their services for 14 years. With the idea of "Experience + Quality Materials + Professional Installation = Customer Satisfaction," Hometown Contractors, Inc. has built their company around customer satisfaction. They strive to build lasting relationships with their customers and provide excellent service.



Contact

4567 Pace Patriot Boulevard

Pace, Florida 32571

Phone:

1-866-420-2811

Escambia/Santa Rosa: 850-995-9947

Okaloosa/Walton: 850-863-7880

Email: brandon@hometowncontractorsinc.com

Fax: 850-995-1989

Website: http://www.hometowncontractorsinc.com/