Homeward Financial Short Sale Closed by Mark Peek and the Peek Real Estate Group in Foresthill, CA

Menlo Park, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- Mark Peek has done it again! This time it’s a Foresthill Short Sale in The Todd Valley for a homeowner on Oakwood Lane where the lender Homeward Financial accepted a short payoff saving the sellers from foreclosure. As a result, the sellers can repurchase another home in as little as 2 years. The property was listed for $200,000 and closed at $200,000 and took 3 months and 6 days of negotiation and a 44-day escrow.



Homeowners who are in default or current on payments and are facing foreclosure in California may contact Mark Peek and the Peek Real Estate Group for assistance on negotiating a short sale on their behalf. Many Foresthill mortgages now exceed the fair market value of the home. Negative equity has become an increasing problem for the nation, but is excessive in Foresthill. With the current prices of homes and the interest rates on previous subprime loans and loan modifications increasing, many Foresthill home sellers have no choice but to negotiate with the bank to short sale their homes in Foresthill and surrounding areas. The seller proves a short sale hardship to the bank which could include divorce, loss of income, health issues and various situations proving the monthly mortgage payments are not possible for the homeowner to pay. The homeowner hires a Short Sale Agent, like Mark Peek and the Peek Real Estate Group to sell their home and negotiate the short sale with the bank.



Mark Peek and the Peek Real Estate Group is a team of leading Short Sale Specialists in Foresthill and surrounding areas.



