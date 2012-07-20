HomeWetBar.com Announces Free Shipping on Summer Orders Over $99 Dollars

Oklahoma City, OK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/20/2012 -- HomeWetBar.com is pleased to announce that they are offering free shipping on any order over $99 this summer. Home Wet Bar provides a wide variety of items for leisure and home life from backyard patio ideas and accessories for the pool, barbeque and grill to home bar, theatre accessories and special gift items.



Now that summer is here, backyard parties as well as indoor get togethers are in full swing. From the pool, patio and lawn to the indoor bar, game room or theatre space, having the right accessories is the key to successful summertime leisure fun. For more than a decade, leisure fun lovers have turned to HomeWetBar.com for the ultimate selection of leisure and fun accessories for any party, occasion or get together.



Now, the leisure and get together specialists are offering a great summertime incentive with free shipping on all orders over $99. “We wanted to find a way to thank the thousands of people that have made us a successful destination for unique leisure, home entertainment and gift ideas,” said HomeWetBar.com Founder Keith Winter. “Offering free shipping on orders over $99 during the height of the summer leisure season seemed like a great way to do just that.”



From their expansive warehouse in Oklahoma City, OK, the family-owned business stocks and provides thousands of items for home and outdoor leisure and party fun via their online catalog.



They range from martini and cocktail supplies, wine accessories and beer supplies to barbeque and grill accessories and a large variety of fun gifts and games such as novelty flasks, cocktail shakers, dart boards, poker sets, roulette drinking games and checker sets, beer pong tables and much more.



Their merchandising team selects only the finest quality items to stock in their warehouse.



Their knowledgeable customer service specialists and gift experts can, quite literally, go pick most products off of their on-site warehouse shelves to give customers the full details if they have further questions beyond the online catalog information. Each order is hand packed by their professional warehouse team for safe shipping.



Simple and secure checkout with a variety of payment options, prompt UPS delivery, order tracking and a generous and easy return policy make them the best choice for leisure supplies and accessories. Shoppers should check back often for new items that are added weekly as well as limited time sale items for fantastic deals. For more information, please visit http://www.homewetbar.com/



About HomeWetBar.com

Since 2001, the Oklahoma City, Oklahoma-based family business has provided a wide variety of items for leisure and home life. Their growing list of products includes everything from backyard patio ideas and accessories for the pool, barbeque and grill to home bar, theatre accessories and special gift items. Each product is hand-selected by the original founder Keith Winter for uniqueness, function, quality, and value. A fantastic staff of product and warehouse specialists knows each product well and hand packs each order for safe delivery.