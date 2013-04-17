Homewood, Trinity and Ambassador Homes Offers Central Ohio's Only Home Trade-in Program

Columbus, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- In these uncertain financial times selling a house can be stressful. An increasing number of houses take a longer time to sell. With the decrease of house values and lesser number of buyers, research shows that houses in the market take eight months on average to sell. It is likely that a good offer can take months to come. Furthermore, keeping the house ready which includes cleaning and evacuating for viewings from potential buyers for months is no easy task and buying a new house before selling the previous one is not an option for most, as this can prove to be extremely expensive to take on two mortgages.



People in such a situation should consider Home trade-in programs. People wonder “trade in my home” how? The answers is if they live in Ohio, are facing trouble selling their house and it has been on the market for months then why not take advantage of Central Ohio's Only Home Trade-In Program by Homewood, Trinity and Ambassador Homes. Nobody should be stuck in between selling a house and buying a new house. Homewood, Trinity and Ambassador Homes initially will work with their clients to find and build a new home but If the client’s previous home is not sold by the time the new Homewood, Ambassador or Trinity Home is built, they will buy it from their client and pay fair market value for it. Thus, saving the client the need to arrange temporary housing or additional money to pay dual mortgages. This home trade-in programs will allow clients to receive a guaranteed sale price with no hassles. Home sellers just need to call Jeff "Jiffy" Whiting for more information.



Homewood, Trinity and Ambassador Homes believes in helping house buyers get more home for their money and they have been doing just that since the company was founded back in 1963. Their “more home” ideology and services include a thorough inspection process to ensure quality, exceptional warranty coverage materials and spacious, livable home designs that are unique yet functional. Sales Consultant for Homewood, Trinity and Ambassador Homes Jeff Whiting, is determined to deliver high quality services that exceeds the expectation of clients every time. He provides his clients individualized attention throughout the process of building a new home.



Homewood, Trinity and Ambassador Homes are located in attractive neighborhoods in over 20 communities all over central Ohio with shopping, entertainment, recreation, and the best schools.



For more information about Central Ohio's Only Home Trade-In Program please visit: http://jiffysells.com



