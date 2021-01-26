Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/26/2021 -- An investigation was announced concerning possible violations of securities laws by Homology Medicines, Inc. and certain of its directors and officers in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIXX), have certain options



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Homology Medicines, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Bedford, MA based Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases.



On July 21, 2020, a report was published questioning statements by Homology Medicines, Inc. and its officers about the efficacy of HMI-102, the Company's lead product candidate for treatment of phenylketonuria. The report focused on Homology's HMI-102 dose escalation pheNIX trial, concluding that the Company concealed data showing HMI-102's lack of efficacy and indicating that the program was unlikely to proceed to commercialization. Among other evidence, the report cited an email from Homology's Chief Communications Officer appearing to indicate the Company's awareness that a HMI-102 high dose patient had adverted to the adverse efficacy issue in a social media post during April 2020.



