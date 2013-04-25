Gaadi.com Releases First Drive Review of Newly Launched Honda Amaze in India

New Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2013 -- Think Honda and the first thing that comes to the mind are fantastic petrol engines -- however this, of late, has also been the company's weak point in the ever booming Indian car market. Every other manufacturer now offers diesel models and finally (and thankfully), Honda too will join the bandwagon in the next financial year with the Amaze sedan. Gaadi.com reviews the first drive of Honda Amaze.



"We drove one today at the Twin Ring Motegi (Japan) and needless to say have been mighty impressed. Here is our first drive impression of Honda's first diesel for India, the Amaze," said a spokesperson from Gaadi.com.



Adding further, he said "Similar to many other sedans in India, the Amaze too, in layman terms, is a Brio with a boot. However, look closely and you notice the extended wheelbase. The boot too has been integrated very well into the car and is pleasing to the eyes. The front is similar to the Brio hatchback apart from the slightly different grille and bumper but the rear treatment of course is new -- the tail lamps do remind us somewhat of the City, and that is a good thing."



The Honda Brio followed the "man maximum machine minimum" concept and the same has been carried forward here too. Infact, the interiors are similar to the Brio in design but the production versions might have a different color scheme for the fascia. Ergonomics remain top notch and what has improved over the Brio is the cabin space. Even a person as tall as 6 Feet will find himself really comfortable inside the car.



The Brio is a lovely car to drive in city and the Amaze is no different. In fact, the overall weight difference between a petrol Brio and a diesel Amaze (the one we drove) isn't much and hence the car hasn't lost its agile nature. Steering is light with enough feedback and the track they drove on allowed for a few cornering antics which did reveal that the Amaze will be a delight to drive fast. They can't say much about the suspension over bad roads.



The Brio hatchback starts at just over 4 lac (ex-showroom Delhi) and as the Amaze falls under the small car norms (under 4m in length), it will surely enjoy tax benefits, translating into an ex-showroom price of under Rs 5 lac for the petrol and under Rs 6 lac for the diesel. At this price, it certainly is a genuine winner given all the right boxes it ticks.



