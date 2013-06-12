Honda Becomes the Fourth Biggest Car Maker Post Amaze's Success, Reports Gaadi.com

Gurgaon, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2013 -- Honda India recently earned the tag of being the fourth biggest car maker due to the rise in the sales figure its recently launched Amaze, the entry level sedan in the month of May.



As reported by the business news of NDTV Profit, Honda India recorded its highest monthly sales of 6036 units of Honda Amaze.



India’s leading online portal for posting the particulars about used and new cars, Gaadi.com perceives that the amazing Honda Amaze achieved over fifty percent of the total sales of Honda India during the month of May.



Gaadi.com also observes that the sales figures of Honda India soared 34 percent in the month of May in comparison with the figures of previous month April, 2013. Apart from that, the figures rose up around 10 percent when compared to the sales volume in the month of May 2012. According to the sales figures reported by NDTV Profit, Honda India sold a total of 11342 vehicle in May 2013 that raced past the figures of 11134 units of cars and utility vehicles sold together by Tata Motors.



As far as other competitors are concerned, Honda India overtook the figures of 10023 units of Toyota vehicles, 8500 units of General Motors and 4002 units of Ford’s vehicle in the month of April. On the contrary, the domestic sales volume of Maruti Suzuki declined by a margin of 13 percent year-on-years.



Overall, the Japanese auto giant Toyota and Ford Motors met with a loss of more than 30 percent decline in sales volume in comparison to the previous year. On the contrary, the stunning entrance of Honda Amaze has undoubtedly hurt its competitors with such a boost in the sales figures.



Complete specifications, features, in-depth reviews of the test drive from selected Indian journalists and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of Honda Amaze can be located on a detailed page unveiled by Gaadi.com.



