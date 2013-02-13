Honda Brings in New Look Jazz, but Will That Be Enough to Pose Challenge to Dominance of Maruti and Hyundai? Gaadi.com Reviews

Haryana, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2013 -- This car, a new version of the existing five-door hatchback Honda Jazz, is known as Honda Fit in other countries. In the 2012 model of Jazz, Honda has reworked on the style features and given it a new look. Some of the main restyled features for the top end model Jazz X include the head lamps, tail lamps and fog lights, front and rear bumpers, color coded front grille, new color combination for interiors, 15 inch silver alloy wheels, electrically retractable ORVM, and color shade option termed new urban titanium.



The new Jazz is available in three variants – Jazz, Jazz Select and Jazz X. All variants feature dual SRS airbags, and ABS with EBD. Honda has made no change to the engine of Jazz and Jazz continues to be powered by the 1.2 i-VTEC litre petrol engine. Jazz’s engine makes it a powerful option among its segment by providing peak torque of 110 Nm and peak power of 89 bhp,



The car boasts of superior safety in its category. The new Jazz comes loaded with a range of safety features such as emergency brake assist, flexible front seat belts, child seat restraint, Advanced Compatibility Engineering, and Vehicle Stability Assist or VSA that protects the driver’s head with specially created airbags.



This car comes with price range of Rs. 5.75 lakh to Rs. 7.00 lakh (Ex-showroom) depending on the model. Honda has priced it slightly above the likes of Maruti Swift and Hyundai i20 as Honda has a more premium positioning as compared to the other two. In the Indian car industry, Honda has seen good amount of success coming in from sedans and larger cars, however the competitive A2 segment is still dominated by Maruti and Hyundai. By bringing out a revamped Jazz, Honda is trying to hit the right chord in consumer’s minds that Honda can also provide competitive offerings in hatchbacks.



Gaadi.com unveiled a detailed page of Jazz that provides complete specifications, features, expert and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of the Honda Jazz. It also contains the exhaustive review of the first drive that took place in Japan for select few Indian journalists last year.



