Honda Civic Exempted from 30% Excise Duty, Reports Gaadi.com

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2013 -- Japanese based automaker Honda Civic will now not have to pay excise duty at the higher rate of 30% levied on SUVs.



The Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) said that manufacturer of Sedan cars that includes Honda Civic got excise duty relief, reports The Financial Express.



India’s leading online gateway for posting the particulars about used as well as new cars analyses that Honda Civic which is included in the genre of SUVs, has got a great relief after the clarification of muddled situation after the budget announcement of higher excise tax bracket of 30%.According to budget announcement 2013- 14, vehicle with ground clearance above 170 mm, length exceeding 4,000 mm and engine capacity of over 1,500 cc will have to pay tax at 30 percent instead of 27%, which is levied to other cars as now the manufacturer of Sedan cars which includes Honda Civic exempted from 30% excise duty by Central Board of Excise and Customs.



Gaadi.com analyses that the ruling means that Sedans such as Honda Civic, which was included as SUVs and attracted the higher percentage of excise duty will now have reduced price tag. Gaadi.com also noted that the manufacturers will now have a sigh of relief as they think that the higher tax bracket was outright unfair.



