Gaadi.com Reviews the New Version of Honda Civic

Haryana, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2013 -- Gaadi.com, India’s leading online marketplace for used cars and new cars provides a sneak peak into the amazing features the new version of Honda Civic brings, and explains what makes the Civic a class apart from the rest. Users can now find all that is there to know about this ground-breaking new sedan which hit the Indian markets in November 2012.



This car, a new and upgraded version of the existing Honda Civic, boasts of higher style quotient and safety. The car boasting of fighter jet like looks gets its style enhanced thanks to the newly introduced sunroof, sleek exterior features which include grille fog lamps and sporty headlamps, and some cosmetic changes made to the interior. The most interesting feature is the addition of new sunroof which gives more spacious and panoramic experience.



Once again, Honda has delivered on its reputation to bring unmatched safety standards with style. The new Civic comes loaded with completely new safety features like G-CON Technology which protects driver in unavoidable collision. Other new safety features includes the Anti-lock Braking System and Electronic Brake-force Distribution which assists in braking, the Pretensioner Seat Belts, SRS Airbags, and Anti-theft Immobilizer.



The mean machine is powered by the all new 1.8 liter i-VTEC engine. This sophisticated engine, containing four cylinders, 1799 cc, 1.8 litre tank, helps provide a top power of 132 ps. The engine is among the most efficient in its category and provides mileage of 15.5 kmpl on highways and 10.8 kmpl in urban roads.



This D-segment car comes in three variants - Honda Civic S MT with manual transmission gearbox, Honda Civic V MT, and V AT which come with manual and automatic transmission options, respectively. Pricing for the new Civic starts at Rs. 13 Lac plus (on road-price).



Gaadi.com unveiled a detailed page of the Civic providing complete specification, features, expert and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of the Honda Civic. It also contains the exhaustive review of the first drive that took place in Japan for select few Indian journalists last year.



About Gaadi.com

Gaadi.com is the leading online automotive marketplace bringing together car buyers and car sellers. New car buyers can research their car purchase while used car buyers can browse through the largest collection of inventory online. It is the best resource for new car research in India, providing users with information, opinions & tools to ease the process of finding a suitable car. Gaadi.com’s used car marketplace is the best in online space with a comprehensively curated and photographed stock of used cars. It provides a transparent and reliable platform for used car listings with detailed information for used car buyers.



