Honda Dealer in O'Fallon IL Meyer Honda Offers Unbeatable 100,000 Mile Limited Warranty

O'Fallon, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- Meyer Honda, a Honda dealer O’Fallon IL residents have counted on since 1971, has received a lot of attention lately for its extremely generous 100,000 mile warranty. Instead of offering their customers the traditional factory 5 year/60,000 mile limited power train warranty, Meyer Honda upgraded the warranty to a 5 year/100,000 mile limited warranty with no additional cost. The coverage includes the engine, taxes, fluids, transmission and drive axle, which also includes the seals and gaskets.



For people who are in the market for a Honda in O’Fallon IL Meyer Honda lives up to its reputation as a great place to shop for a new or pre-owned vehicle. One vehicle the dealership has sold well during the extremely challenging winter is the 2014 AWD CR-V. The vehicle is well-equipped to handle snow and rugged winter driving conditions.



Meyer Honda is also excited to announce all of its 2014 models have Bluetooth capabilities. The timing could not be any better; since the state of Illinois has a new hands-free law pertaining to cell phones and other devices. Customers should consider the huge safety selling point of new vehicles equipped with Bluetooth at Meyer Honda



Whether people are in the market for new or used cars in O’Fallon IL Meyer Honda is ready, willing and able to help them find the best vehicle to meet their needs.



“The experienced sales staff at our St. Louis car dealership is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you,” an article on the Meyer Honda website noted, adding if people cannot make it into the St. Louis car dealership right away, they can browse the inventory, schedule a test drive and investigate financing options online.



“If you don't see a particular vehicle at our St Louis car dealership, click on CarFinder and complete the form. We will gladly inform you when a matching Honda in St. Louis arrives.”



Anyone who would like to know more about the Edwardsville IL new and used cars dealership may call Meyer Honda directly, or they may go in person and set up a test drive.



About Meyer Honda

Meyer Honda has been in business since 1917 and selling the vehicles and products of Honda in the St. Louis area since 1971. The dealership has a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience satisfying their customers' needs. People may browse the dealership’s inventory online, request more information about vehicles, inquire about financing or even set up a test drive for a Honda in the Edwardsville, IL area. For more information, please visit http://www.meyerhonda.com/index.htm