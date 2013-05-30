Honda India Plans to Launch Face-Lifted Civic in the Indian Market, Reports Gaadi.com

Gurgaon, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- Post the rumors of being discontinued in the Indian market wrong, Honda India has unveiled the concept of an all new 2013 edition of Honda Civic.



Expected to be introduced in the second half of 2013, the all new Honda Civic is all set to cater to the Indian standards.



India’s leading online portal for posting the particulars about used and new cars, Gaadi.com perceives the Indian edition of Honda Civic will be similar to the version that was launched in the market of South East Asia during last year in 2012.



Gaadi.com also feels that being inspired from the arrow head style of Honda City, the all new 2013 edition of Honda Civic is expected to look as aggressive as the outgoing model in terms of style, elegance and exteriors. Apart from this, the aerodynamic styling of the all new Honda Civic is expected to be more sporty and strong when compared to the other cars in the premium sedan segment.



As far as the performance is concerned, the 2013 edition of Honda Civic will be seen exhibiting a 1.8L, four-cylinder petrol engine that is expected to generate a peak power of 140 PS and the petrol based variant of Honda Civic will be made available in the choices paired to manual as well as automatic transmissions.



The research team of Gaadi.com also perceives that with Honda Amaze serving as the first diesel vehicle by Honda India in the Indian market, in the due course of time post the launch of the 2013 edition, the all new Honda Civic is also expected to get a diesel powered engine.



Expected to be launched between the months of August to October, the latest edition of Honda Civic will probably come with a price tag of 12 lacs to 17 lacs depending upon its variants and unbeatable features. Post its launch, the all new Honda Civic will be seen encountering Toyota Corolla.



Complete specifications, features, in-depth reviews of the test drive from selected Indian journalists and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of Honda Civic can be located on a detailed page unveiled by Gaadi.com.



