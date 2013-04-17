Next Gen Honda Jazz to Hit the Indian Markets in Mid 2014, Reports Gaadi.com

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- Gaadi.com, India’s leading online portal for posting the particulars about used and new cars reports that by taking a step, the Japanese car major plans to unveil the next generation version of the famous hatchback, around the festival time of Diwali.



As per The Hindu Business Line, the company sources have revealed that by stopping the production and sales of Jazz this year, the company will have enough time to start the process of planning for next generation Jazz.



Measuring almost the same as the present Jazz in terms of length, the wheelbase is expected to change and increase a bit. While the look of the bumper will more or less remain the same based on the concept of urban SUV, the boot is going to be more spacious along with the rear that will exhibit new tail lamps.



The research team of Gaadi.com claims that as per the Japanese automaker, the primary goal of the next generation Jazz would be to serve the car users as a fuel efficient car with state of the art features. The next generation Jazz would feature 1.5 litre i-DTEC turbo diesel engine, which makes Jazz a viable and practical option for urban hatchback buyers.



Honda was tight-lipped about the price at the time of launch of Jazz. This time too, they have not yet disclosed the price of the revamped next generation Jazz. However, it is expected that with a diesel version under its hood, the 2014 version Jazz would perform better in terms of sales at the Indian car market.



Complete specifications, features, in-depth reviews of the test drive from selected Indian journalists and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of Honda Jazz can be located on a detailed page unveiled by Gaadi.com.



