Honda Releases New Remarkable Products in 2013

Jakarta, Indonesia -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2012 -- Today, Honda has decided to release all-new 2013 Accord Sedan and Coupe with new and redefined efficiency, sophistication, as well as driving joy for this midsize class. The all-new Honda Accord has been entirely redesigned this year. Now, it features a host of powertrain, electronic, engineering and safety first besides the trademark smart design and visual look from Honda.



The all new Honda Accord lineup including Coupe and Sedan models are in fact better yet their sizes are not bigger when we compare them to their predecessors. They are now available with 4-cylinder, teamed to manual, v-6 and hybrid powertrains, automatic and continuously variable transmission types. If you wish to purchase the 2013 Honda Accord Sedan, they will be available in the marketplace on September 19, 2012. For the 2013 Honda Coupe will be ready for you on October 15, 2012. Thanks to the most high-strength steel that we find in the history of the model, you can see now a combination of remarkable aerodynamic streamlining with athletic and sophisticated styling in the bodies of the 2013 Honda Accord Sedan and Coupe. The all-new Honda Accord is expected to excel in the upcoming crash test for the small-overlap frontal barrier as it has an improved frontal crash safety with the Revised Advanced Compatibility Engineering TM (ACE TM) body structures.



Before taking a part at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show on November 29, the 2013 Honda Civic Sedan finally revealed by Honda for the first time ever on November 12, 2012. The 2013 Honda Civic Sedan features a refined styling and provides a host of safety, comfort, chassis, feature, and enhanced interior styling that make Civic the best car in the compact class. The front end of the 2013 Honda Civic Sedan is now more upscale and is designed with a premium styling. That is why we see a new lower bumper with open-mouth design as the car's features besides a black and sportier honeycomb mesh grille, a horizontal chrome accent, and fog lights on upper trims which are new integrated. Take a closer look to the grille where it is now flanked by new clear lens corner lights that presents a more premium look on the Civic. The Civic still has fun-to-drive aspect and safety first with core attributes, fuel efficiency as well as spaciousness and those tings will make it is ready to compete in 2013.



Having won some awards in the previous years, Honda Jazz RS is now completed with a new exterior color and ready to keep the thrown in the competitive car segment of subcompact in the year 2013. In the previous year, Honda had upgraded the interior of Honda Jazz RS besides adding new standards and some features. This year, the Jazz is back with a new exterior color, the vibrant new Midnight Plum Pearl. Thanks to the high scores in the class-leading safety, versatility, fuel economy, and overall significance, the Honda Jazz RS has managed to win a number of awards.



