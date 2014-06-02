Honda Shoppers Advised to Save on Used Cars San Fernando Valley Dealership

Van Nuys, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- The sticker price is not the factor that makes a new car an unnecessary expense. There are other used Honda Van Nuys dealerships that provide overpriced cars, as well as deals on new models. The factors that make new cars less attractive are associated fees, depreciation, and other subsequent costs that make the first couple of years of new car ownership expensive.



On the other hand, a used car can help people save money without sacrificing the quality. Cars that are around two years old and have mileage of less than 30,000 miles can be a bargain compared to new cars. Here are some of the benefits of buying from LA Auto Connection, a used cars San Fernando Valley dealership.



Lower Sticker Price with Less Depreciation

It has been said that a new car loses its value as soon as it is driven off the lot. That’s not the same when people drive a car off a used Honda Van Nuys dealership’s lot. Aside from the sticker price of new cars, consumers should also consider the taxes and other fees. A new car also depreciates its value a lot faster than old cars. In two years or so, around $10,000 or more is lost from the original value of the car. On the other hand, the second buyer will save that amount. While a second hand car still depreciates over time, the rate is no longer as fast as the initial reduction.



New Cars’ Sales Tax

Most of the ads for new cars don’t mention the tax on the purchase. Most states collect state sales tax on new cars but not on units from used cars San Fernando Valley dealership. The sales tax can amount to thousands of dollars. Consumers should research on their state’s tax laws before making a purchase.



Additional Fees on New Cars

New car dealers add a lot of fees such as shipping charges, dealer preparation and destination fees. The dealer would provide a confusing explanation of what these fees are and mislead consumers that they are required. When people purchase from a used Honda Van Nuys dealership, they don’t deal with all the nonsense. The additional fees are made at the DMV for the tag, title and registration fees.



As one can see, buying from a used cars San Fernando Valley dealership provides more benefits than getting a new car. If people are looking for a used car dealer, visit LA Auto Connection at 16506 Vanowen St. Van Nuys CA 91406. People can also check out their website at http://www.laautoconnection.com.



CONTACT INFO:

LA Auto Connection

16506 Vanowen St.

Van Nuys, CA 91406

(818) 785-6400