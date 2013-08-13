Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Honduras Beer Market Insights 2013 market report to its offering

Product Synopsis

A detailed market research report on the Honduras beer industry. Researched and published by .



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

This report comprises high level market research data on the Honduras beer industry, published by . The report covers the total market (on- and off-premise) and includes valuable insight and analysis on beer market trends, brands, brewers, packaging, distribution channels, market valuation and pricing.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

Sales affected by wave of economic insecurity.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

Economic difficulties driven by 'roya' fungus damaging coffee plantations



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The Honduras Beer Market Insight report is designed for clients needing a quality in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Beer market. The report provides a much more granular and detailed data set than our competitors. All data has been researched, brand upwards, by an experienced 'on-the-ground' industry analyst who conducts face-to-face interviews with key producers, leading companies in allied industries, distributors and retailers.



Key Features and Benefits

This report provides readers with an excellent way of gaining a thorough understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Honduras Beer industry. Data includes volumes from 2008 to 2012, plus forecasts for 2013, enabling historical and current trend analysis.



This report provides readers with in-depth market segmentation: mainstream, premium, super premium, discount, alcoholic strength, local segmentation, and beer type.



This report provides data and analysis of the performance of both domestic and imported brands and reports on new product activity in 2012.



This report provides an analysis of industry structure, reports on company volumes and contains brewer profiles for major brewers.



This report provides distribution channel data (on- vs off-premise) and discusses the latest trends in the key sub-channels. Packaging data includes consumption volumes by pack material, type, size, refillable vs non-refillable, and multi-serve vs single serve. Market valuation data and pricing data, including beer consumption by price segment/distribution channel and selected consumer beer prices, are also included.



Key Market Issues

Central government deficit on the up due to economic difficulties



Purchasing power declining



Market led by discount beers



SABMiller holds dominant position



Market dominated by 2 leading brands



Key Highlights

Honduras has not seen any development in terms of packaging innovation, and as a result there is not much variety. Glass bottle accounts for 98% of the market



Refillable options lead by far in packaging accounting for 87% of all volumes



Prices in beer market on a downward trend



Off-premise locations surpass on-premise



Imports of beer to Honduras increase by 4%



Companies Mentioned



CERVECERIA HONDUREA, DISTRIBUIDORA IMPROMO, DISTRIBUIDORA ISTMANIA, DISTRIBUIDORA SOLIS (DISOL)



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/139547/honduras-beer-market-insights-2013.html