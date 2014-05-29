New Fixed Networks market report from Pyramid Research: "Honduras Fixed Communications Market to 2015: Service Adoption"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- Honduras Fixed Communications Market to 2015: Service Adoption report provides a top-level overview and detailed insights into the operating environment for mobile operators. It is an essential tool for companies active across the telecom value chain in Honduras and for new companies that may be considering entering the market.
This product is part of Pyramid's new 'on demand' range. These reports are built on the foundation of the most up-to-date data at the moment of purchase, guaranteeing their sensitivity to the current state of the market, and facilitating informed business decisions that can be made with the utmost of confidence. Delivered within two working days, these 'on demand' products combine Pyramid's rigorous methodology with a new level of reactivity to the market, making them an exciting addition to our portfolio, and an even more useful resource for your organization.
Key Findings
- Demographics - Statistical data on Honduras population, households, businesses, nominal GDP, nominal GDP per Capita, consumer price inflation, exchange rates (local currency and US dollar)
- Honduras consumption data - A percentage of narrowband subscriber lines, broadband subscriber lines, personal computers, voice telephony subscriber lines, internet users, internet accounts by subscription band, IPTV/Video subscriber lines
- The number of services adopted by Honduras population: voice telephony subscriber lines, personal computers, internet users, internet accounts by subscription band, IPTV/video subscriber lines
- Revenue data for Honduras fixed communications service, voice service revenues (Circuit and Packet switched), Internet service revenues (narrowband and broadband services) and IPTV/video service.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Synopsis
This report offers a concise breakdown of Honduras operating environment, with both historic data and forecasts to 2015. The report contains quantitative data which covers:
- Demographics - data on Honduras population, households, businesses, nominal GDP, nominal GDP per Capita, consumer price inflation, exchange rates (local currency and US dollar)
- Honduras consumption data - A percentage of narrowband subscriber lines, broadband subscriber lines, personal computers, voice telephony subscriber lines, internet users, internet accounts by subscription band, IPTV/Video subscriber lines
- The number of services adopted by Honduras population: voice telephony subscriber lines, personal computers, internet users, internet accounts by subscription band, IPTV/video subscriber lines
- Revenue data for Honduras fixed communications service, voice service revenues (Circuit and Packet switched), Internet service revenues (narrowband and broadband services) and IPTV/video service.
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