Honest Charley Speed Shop Adds "Purpose-Built" Champion Classic & Muscle Oil

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/01/2012 -- For more than fifty years, Honest Charley has been synonymous with quality automotive accessories and superior customer service. Founded in 1948 by Honest Charley Card Jr. in the foothills of the Great Smokey Mountains in Chattanooga, TN, Honest Charley's combination of automotive performance in their notably humorous Honest Charley catalogs served to establish Honest Charley Speed Shop as one of the most recognized names in the Automotive Aftermarket.



The company was one of the first speed shops with coast-to-coast distribution, and one of the first computerized automotive businesses. In 1980 Honest Charley Speed Warehouse was named SEMA's Warehouse Distributor of the Year. Honest Charley Card Jr. (1905 – 1974) was the second inductee into the SEMA (Specialty Equipment Market Association) Hall of Fame. He was also a lifetime member of USAC and an early member of the Indy 500 Old-timers Club.



In 1998 the Honest Charley’s name and trademarks were acquired by Chattanooga automotive enthusiast and businessman Corky Coker. Coker Tire Company is recognized for its extensive line of tires for collector vehicles. Memories of Honest Charley and Corky's enthusiasm towards all things automotive continue to provide the enthusiast a unique product selection in conjunction with a solid commitment to customer service.



Champion “Classic & Muscle” Motor Oil is purpose-built to meet the lubrication demands of hot rod, street rod, classic and muscle car engines, especially those using flat tappet and roller cams operating at high RPMs and requiring high-pressure valve springs. To meet these challenges, Champion utilizes its premium ZDDP anti-wear protection package, which contains a unique balance of chemistry that includes high levels of zinc and phosphorus. In addition, all Champion “Classic & Muscle” Motor Oils contain an exclusive TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) technology. This proprietary technology delivers unmatched film strength at high temperature, better piston ring seal for maximum compression, and increases horsepower and torque in most engines.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 55 years. Champion also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about Champion “Classic & Muscle” Motor Oils contact your nearest Champion distributor, or call Champion at 800-821-5693 or 660-885-8151. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to http://www.championsusechampion.com