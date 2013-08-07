Honest Marketing Guy Performs Marketing Makeover Magic

Azilda, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- Eric Haaranen, the Honest Marketing Guy, recently managed to get a client's website to rank on the first page of Google for ten of its fourteen most important search terms. He did so in under one month after it had been stagnating on pages three and beyond for four years. The client is calling it marketing magic.



How to get a website to rank on Google seems to be a mystery that only a handful of people know the answer to and they would all likely work at Google's facility in Mountain View, California. However, the search engine behemoth does leave clues as to what it is looking for and a few smarter, geekier types may be following the bread-crumbs leading to the promised land.



One of those geeks may be Eric Haaranen. A marketing services provider that splits his time between Canada and Brazil, Haaranen recently took on a challenge few believe he could win. A Canadian client had a website that was lacking traffic due to not being on the first page of Google for all but one of its major search terms. And unfortunately for the client they had been stuck back there for a number of years.



"It was a common situation," commented Haaranen. "They had a really nice website and one that they had put a great deal of time, money and effort into building but Google just didn't seem to reward them with the first-page rankings they felt they deserved."



The client was not overly convinced that Haaranen could turn the ship around so a deal was struck where Haaranen would absorb all costs up-front and once the agreed upon rankings were achieved, the client would reimburse Haaranen his costs, a healthy markup and continue to pay Eric Haaranen to maintain the new rankings.



Known as the Honest Marketing Guy, Haaranen put his nose to the grindstone and pulled out all the stops. "I had been experimenting with a different method of search engine optimization and I was fairly confident it would work for this client," explains Haaranen. "But I must admit that I didn't think it would work that well."



And how well was that? Within a month, the site was ranking on the first page of Google for ten of the fourteen search terms that were being targeted with three more high up on page two. "Most are in the top five now but I'm not going to be satisfied until I get those last four and push all fourteen into the top five," announces Haaranen.



