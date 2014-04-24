Honest Owl Launches to Provide the Most Trustworthy Independent Product Reviews Online

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Finding genuine reviews online is increasingly difficult. Reviews are used as a form of advertising for products and companies can buy positive reviews to make people more likely to buy their products, making any endorsement questionable in the eyes of consumers. Truly independent reviews have to be found on independent sites, and Honest Owl has been created to provide a home for truly unfiltered critique, with honest company reviews and product reviews on a huge range of different items available online.



Consumers can search the site by the latest reviews added, or by categories of business, health, relationships, weight loss and more. The site currently specializes in e-books, separating out those that have been created as a cash generator for the authors and those that genuinely offer a meaningful education to the reader.



Each review begins with a generalized introduction to the topic area and includes a description of the author’s background and other works, before describing what the book contains, how well its content fulfills the mission statement and any advantages and disadvantages of its language, format and other unique selling points. The site then provides links to where the products can be purchased for the best price.



A spokesperson for Honest Owl explained, “Integrity is our foundation and we will never recommend a product that we feel is less than excellent value, or could be damaging to our users. We have centered our focus on e-books for the time being but we are looking to expand our services to include other products, and are happy to receive recommendations from users as to what they would like to see reviewed. This allows users to request our professional opinion before they make a purchase, to make sure they are spending their money wisely.”



About Honest Owl

Honest Owl is a website dedicated to giving the most honest and trustworthy reviews found online. HonestOwl.net is founded on the principle of making the internet a better place, and giving potential consumers the knowledge they need to properly spend their money. The company regularly updates its web page with new reviews. For more information please visit: http://www.honestowl.net/