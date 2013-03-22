Honest Trusted Product Reviews Completes Exhaustive Review of Native Instruments Komplete 9

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2013 -- On March 11, 2013, Native Instruments has announced the upcoming release of their comprehensive Komplete series collection. In anticipation of this exciting news, "Honest Trusted Product Reviews" has conducted and independent review of Native Instruments' Komplete 9 and Komplete 9 Ultimate.



Komplete 9 and Komplete 9 Ultimate are a behemoth of a software package that includes a wealth of different instruments and tools, offering just about anything you could need to find the right sound for a project or create your own sounds fast. It continues to be the go-to collection of software instruments and sounds for producers in all styles of music, from film composers to EDM producers to hip hop beatmakers, so let’s look at what NI have added to the mix this time around.



Native Instruments Komplete 9 and Komplete 9 Ultimate is the next generation of the most comprehensive collection of virtual instruments and studio-quality effects. If you’re looking for one package of software to improve your music production and spar your creativity, this is it.



When you buy Komplete 9, it includes 33 instruments and effects with six new additions, including the brand-new Monark monosynth, plus the completely redesigned Battery 4 drum sampler. Komplete 9 Ultimate includes all 65 current Komplete Instruments and Effects at the time of release and over 370 GB of content. Each bundle now also features essential studio effects, delivering complete production solutions from initial idea to finished composition.



When you buy Komplete 9 Ultimate it features all products included in Komplete 9, plus the REVERB CLASSICS and PREMIUM TUBE SERIES studio effects, the essential cinematic strings collection ACTION STRINGS, the playable horn section SESSION HORNS, and the Rickenbacker®- approved SCARBEE RICKENBACKER BASS. Also included are the epic DAMAGE industrial percussion instrument, the 11-piece SESSION STRINGS PRO ensemble, the futuristic RAZOR and SKANNER XT synthesizers, and many more.



Native Instruments (the maker of Komplete 9, is a highly regarded music technology company. Their virtual instrument products are world renowned in the music technology industry. According to Native Instruments, Komplete 9 and Komplete



9 Ultimate is scheduled to be released for sale to the public on March 27, 2013. See relevant links below:



After conducting our own independent research, it is our honest professional opinion that Komplete 9 and Komplete 9 Ultimate are simply AWESOME!!!



