Honey Bee Park Based "Wasatch Contract Manufacturing" Was Approved 2013 Best "Liquid Contract Manufacturer" for North Salt Lake, UTAH Users Due to Their Professionalism, Pharmaceutical Quality and Unmatched Experience with "Skinceuticals"

Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Wasatch Product Development is focused on providing the most responsive and flexible service in the industry and has a diverse clientele ranging from leading global companies to virtual and emerging entities. With unmatched technical expertise, innovative equipment and regulatory knowledge, Wasatch maintains a demonstrated record with the FDA as well as with its customers; many of whom have outsourced with the company for over ten years. The Wasatch Product Development’s lab is compliant with Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) along with being registered and certified by the ATF, and FDA. Wasatch has been developing and manufacturing several unique products for many of the World’s most successful consumer product companies since 1998.



801-566-4449

Owner, Kevin Casey

http://wasatchcontractmanufacturing.com/contact/

kcasey@wasatchlabs.net



Mission Statement

To proactively serve our business community by providing solutions

in personal care, business development and liquid nutrition.



Vision Statement

To provide leadership in establishing our client’s international businesses,

being built on a foundation of innovation, advocacy, technology and business integrity.



http://wasatchcontractmanufacturing.com/



Inside Scoop on Wasatch – WPD - ABOUT Tab

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JUVhz17ekak



~Wasatch Labs’ Core Competencies are:



Anti-Aging

Gene Expression

Neuro-Peptides

Cosme-ceuticals (Skin Care)

Skin “Energy Systems”

OTC Products (Sanitizers, SunScreens, etc)

SPF: Sun Protection

Liquid Nutritionals and Juices

Unique Skin Treatments (Intimacy, Sanitation, and “plumping” products)

Think of Wasatch Labs when you are considering sourcing a secondary manufacturer for your existing products or perhaps a reliable, experienced laboratory for product development.

~Wasatch Lab’s Competitive Advantages include:



In-House Capabilities (Packaging Engineering, Formula Development, Manufacturing)

International Capabilities

Total Customer Support

Complete Supply Chain Management

cGMP



ABOUT US

Wasatch Product Development is focused on providing the most responsive and flexible service in the industry and has a diverse clientele ranging from leading global companies to virtual and emerging entities. With unmatched technical expertise, innovative equipment and regulatory knowledge, Wasatch maintains a demonstrated record with the FDA as well as with its customers; many of whom have outsourced with the company for over ten years. The Wasatch Product Development’s lab is compliant with Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) along with being registered and certified by the ATF, and FDA. Wasatch has been developing and manufacturing several unique products for many of the World’s most successful consumer product companies since 1998.