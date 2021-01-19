Honey Market to Grow at a Compounded Annual Growth Rate of 7.2%

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2021 -- Global Honey Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.



Major Players in This Report Include,

Dalian Sangdi Honeybee Co., Ltd. (China), Rowse Honey Ltd. (United Kingdom), Sioux Honey Association/Sue Bee Honey (United States), Comvita Limited (New Zealand), Bee Maid Honey (Canada), Billy Bee Products Company (Canada), HoneyLab Ltd. (New Zealand), Dabur India Limited (India), Yanbian Baolixiang Beekeeping Co., Ltd. (China), Savannah Bee Company (United States), The Honey Company (United States), Shanghai Guan Sheng Yuan (Group) Co., Ltd. (China), Dutch Gold Honey, Inc. (United States), R Stephens Apiary (Australia), Polar-Honey Finland (Lappi-Hunaja) (Finland), Barkman Honey (United States), Beeyond the Hive LLC (United States), Steens Ltd (New Zealand), Capilano Honey Pty Ltd. (Australia), Little Bee (India) and Golden Acres Honey Products Ltd. (Canada)



Honey is known as a sweet, viscous food substance which is been produced by bees and some related insects. The primary components of honey included of carbohydrates, water, nitrogenous substances, and several minerals. Bees produces honey from the sugary secretions of the plants or from secretions of other insects such as like honeydew. They do this by the process of regurgitation, enzymatic activity, and water evaporation. The research analyst at AMA estimates Honey market to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 7.2%.



Market Drivers

- Consumers preferences are growing for natural and healthy alternatives to artificial sweeteners

- Rising awareness over the benefits of honey over granulated cane sugar



Market Trend

- There is rising popularity of manuka honey on account of its antibacterial, antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory properties

- Scientific validation of the medical uses of honey



Restraints

- Increase in illegal honey laundering is diverging the market

- Going threat of food fraud

- Flactuating prices of honey is hindering the growth



Opportunities

- Artificial sweeteners are on the back end as the customers are mainly focusing on natural sweeteners



The Honey market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).



Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Honey Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Honey Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Honey Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 FPNV Positioning Matrix

3.5 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.6 Company Profile - Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.7 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Honey Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Honey Market Breakdown by Segments (by Type (Alfalfa, Wildflower, Buckwheat, Acacia, Clover honey), Application (Food & beverage, Personal care products, Pharmaceuticals, Others), Packaging (Exterior packaging, Interior packaging, Pallets, Other))

5.1 Global Honey Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Honey Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Honey Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Honey Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Honey Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer



