Honeycomb Activated Carbon Market Study Report Based on Size, Shares, Opportunities, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/20/2021 -- The honeycomb structure has high mechanical strength low pressure drop, and more contact surface with gas. Honeycomb activated carbon is primarily utilized in vapor state pollutants removal.



Market Drivers



Honeycombs are excellent for absorbing odour molecules. Granular activated carbon is inserted into honeycomb shape mesh, and then it is covered with polypropylene grid mesh. Further, it is surrounded by paperboard, galvanized frames or aluminium plastic to provide the honeycomb carbon filter a rigid structure. The increasing demand for the honeycomb activated carbon in air purification applications from domestic and commercial users is predicted to influence the growth opportunities in the near future. Increasing levels of water and air pollution have resulted to governments around the world to impose stringent pollution controls and norms.



Regional Outlook



Emerging economies like India, China, and Japan are projected to lead the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period. North America emerged as the second largest market for honeycomb activated carbon market. Strict regulations imposed by government, growing environmental concerns, as well as government initiatives to safeguard the environment are expected to aid the market during the forecast period. Water treatment, air purification, and mercury absorption are some of the applications that are projected to drive the market growth.



Honeycomb Activated Carbon Market: Key Players



Honeycarb

Kuraray

Ingevity

CarboTech

Jiangsu Sensen Carbon Industry Technology

Jiangxi Jialin Carbon Industry Technology

Xiamen Tongke Activated Carbon

Shandong Yufeng Biotechnology

Jingdezhen Yujin honeycomb activated carbon

Shanghai Xi Carbon Environmental Technology

Suzhou Jushengyuan Carbon Industry Technology

Jiangsu Zhikang Carbon Industry Technology and more.



Honeycomb Activated Carbon Market: Segmentation



This report shows the revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2017 to 2027. For this study, Reports and Data has segmented the honeycomb activated carbon market based on type and application.



By Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Water-Resistant

Ordinary

Other



By Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Indoor Air Purification

Catering Fume Exhaust Gas Treatment

Factory Organic Waste Gas Treatment

Organic Solvent Adsorption And Recovery Catalyst Carrier

Others



Regional analysis includes



North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Latin America



Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Highlights of the TOC:



1. Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Honeycomb Activated Carbon market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline



2. Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Honeycomb Activated Carbon market size

2.2 Latest Honeycomb Activated Carbon market trends

2.3 Key growth trends



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global Honeycomb Activated Carbon market key players

3.2 Global Honeycomb Activated Carbon size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Honeycomb Activated Carbon market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances



Continue…



