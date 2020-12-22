New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/22/2020 -- The Honeycomb Core Materials Market is set to attain a valuation of USD 4.90 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.4%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. The applications of honeycomb core materials are widespread in several industries including packaging, transportation, aerospace & defense, construction and infrastructure. The material has the same geometry as a honeycomb and is cost effective.



The latest market intelligence study, called "Global Honeycomb Core Materials Market Forecast to 2027," jots down some of the most prominent growth potentials of the global Honeycomb Core Materials market. The report is primarily targeted at the industry stakeholders looking to capitalize on this report's contents to make improved business decisions. The report is further intended to help the readers gain vital insights into the global market, particularly the prevailing growth opportunities and competitive scenario. The insightful data & information provided by this report are gathered from various primary and secondary sources.



The report comprises an exhaustive overview of the Honeycomb Core Materials market, focusing on its leading players and their lucrative business expansion initiatives. It provides the reader with essential conclusive data and information concerning the Honeycomb Core Materials market's growth, assessed on both regional and global levels. Hence, the sample copy of the 'Global Honeycomb Core Materials Market' research report is inclusive of a brief analysis of the Honeycomb Core Materials industry, the competitive landscape, regional overview, technological innovation, and future market developments, which are based on a practical research methodology.



Global Honeycomb Core Materials Market report - COVID-19 Impact Assessment:

Reports and Data's latest report sums up the significant changes in the global business sector that followed the COVID-19 outbreak. The pandemic has also had an enormous impact on the global Honeycomb Core Materials market, disrupting the market dynamics and trends. The global health crisis has gravely affected the Honeycomb Core Materials industry, disrupting the global supply chains and bringing about volatility in prices and product demand. However, industry experts believe that the global Honeycomb Core Materials market will regain traction in the post-COVID scenario. The report further offers a preliminary and a future assessment of the pandemic's impact on this lucrative business space.



Competitive Terrain:

The global Honeycomb Core Materials market witnesses the significant presence of a large number of companies performing consistently to achieve optimal market growth. The current market standing of these companies, their past performances, the demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels have been extensively discussed in this report. Furthermore, the report points out the effective business approaches undertaken by the market players to enhance their product portfolios and prosper considerably.



Market Drivers

The major driving force for the development of the honeycomb core materials market is the material that offers excellent strength and stiffness to the structure. Properties like stiffness, high strength are propelling market demand in various end-use industries for honeycomb core materials. Due to lightweight attributes, the product is extensively used in the production of a numerous aerospace parts such as helicopter blades, fuselage components, aircraft flooring, and antennas.



Regional Analysis

According to reports, North America region is expected to see the significant growth in the global honeycomb core materials market for over the forecast period. In Europe, expansion in the automotive industry is boosting demand for honeycomb core materials. The manufacturing industries, transportation, and packaging companies in the Asia Pacific region are estimated to expand at a rapid pace over the forecast period. Also, aerospace industry in the region may positively affect the market as honeycomb core materials are significantly used in the industry.



The leading contenders in the global Honeycomb Core Materials market are listed below:

Hexcel Corporation, Honicel, Packaging Corporation of America, Argosy International, Euro-Composites, Grigeo, Dufaylite Developments, Cartoflex, Corinth Group, and Axxion Group among others.



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Aluminum

Nomex

Thermoplastic

Paper

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Composites

Non-Composites



End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Packaging

Aerospace & Defense

Transportation

Construction and Infrastructure

Others



The report also provides an extensive analysis of the key market elements, such as drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro and macro-economic factors. The exhaustive SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis included in the report are intended to help the reader tactfully formulate business growth strategies. Strategic recommendations for the established market players assist them in fortifying their financial positions in the market.



