Top Key Players in the Market:



DS Smith, Smurfit Kappa Group, Packaging Corporation of America, Cascades, Axxor, Complete Packaging Systems, Corint Group, Creopack, Honicel, Multi-Wall Packaging, PREMIER PACKAGING PRODUCTS



News and Latest Developments:



13-09-18 - Sleeve packs made using EconCore's honeycomb technology have set a new performance standard for the packaging industry, results from a recent compression test show. The test, carried out by an independent packaging institute in accordance with ISO 844 guidelines, analysed the maximum compressive loading capacity of reusable sleeve packs made using honeycomb core materials and various other core structures generally referred to as cup-shaped core structures. All packaging products tested had panel weight of 3000 g/m², same dimensions in height, width and depth and were preconditioned for 24 hours.



Market Segment by Type:



Exterior Packaging



Interior Packaging



Pallets



Others



Market Segmentation by Application:



Automotive



Consumer Goods



Food and Beverages



Furniture



Industrial Goods



Others



The report provides in-depth comprehensive analysis for regional segments that covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Rest of World in Global Outlook Report with Market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans.



In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Honeycomb Packaging are as follows:



History Year: 2014-2018



Base Year: 2018



Estimated Year: 2020



Forecast Year 2020 to 2026



For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report's an invaluable resource for industry executives, Marketing, Sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.



