Key Players in This Report Include:

Expedia Group (United States), Priceline Group (United States), AAA Travel (United States), Hogg Robinson Group (United Kingdom) , American Express Global Business Travel (United States), BCD Travel (Netherlands), Fareportal (United States), Thomas Cook (United Kingdom), JTB Corporation (Japan), TUI Group (Germany)



Definition:

Honeymoons are vacations done by newlyweds shortly after their wedding. In certain cultures, they are a traditional or at least frequent (if private) aspect of wedding celebrations. Honeymoon tourism has become a worldwide phenomenon in the last three to four years, as an authentic and essential aspect of the tourism sector. NTOs, state tourism agencies, and hotels are all cashing in on this popular trend and aggressively tapping into it. The desire for greater service standards has risen as disposable income has increased and upper middle-class spending has increased.



Market Opportunities:

Growing Number of Affluent Consumers



Market Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Safari Honeymoons

Growing Prevalence of Cruising Holidays



Market Challenges:

Stringent Governments Regulation on International Tours

Impact on Luxury Tours Due To Coronavirus Pandemic



Market Trends:

Rising Prevalence of Digital Detox Honeymoons

Emergence of YOLO Honeymoons



The Global Honeymoon Tourism Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Beach Honeymoons, Safari Honeymoons, Multi-Centre Honeymoons, Minimoon, Ski Honeymoons, City Break Honeymoons, Honeymoon Cruises, Adventure Honeymoons, Others), Travelling Mode (Airlines, Cruises, Road), Destination (Domestic Destination, International Destination), Duration (1 to 3 Days, 4 to 6 Days, 7 to 9 Days, 10 to 12 Days, Others)



Global Honeymoon Tourism market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



