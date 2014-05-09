Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Honeywell Advanced Fibers and Composites: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

Strategic Defence Intelligence's "Honeywell Advanced Fibers and Composites: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile & SWOT Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, key employees as well as company locations and subsidiaries.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Honeywell Advanced Fibers and Composites"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Strategic Defence Intelligence strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Honeywell Advanced Fibers and Composites" for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

Quickly enhance your understanding of "Honeywell Advanced Fibers and Composites"

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors businesses better.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Honeywell Advanced Fibers and Composites (Honeywell) develops synthetic yarn and high modulus polyethylene fibers. The company's major products include high modulus polyethylene fiber and shield composites, and aramid shield composites. It manufactures Spectra fiber; and Spectra Shield, Gold Shield and Gold Flex ballistic composite materials. Its products are primarily used in bullet resistant vests, breast plates, helmets and other armor applications. These are also used in cut resistant gloves, sleeves, jackets and aprons; rope and cordage: and other specialty applications such as specialized sewing thread, luggage fabric, kite strings, commercial fishing nets, parachutes and balloon cord, and tethers used in space by NASA. Honeywell is headquartered in Colonial Heights, Virginia, the US.



Companies Mentioned



Honeywell Advanced Fibers and Composites



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